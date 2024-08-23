2024 K-World Dream Awards: SEVENTEEN, BIBI and more grab big wins

Anxious Jungkook ponders fame without BTS in ‘Jungkook: I AM STILL’ teaser
On August 22, the best of K-pop talents and music was celebrated in Seoul’s Jamsil Indoor Stadium as a star-studded evening took place at the 2024 K-World Dream Awards. Formerly known as Soribada Best K-Music Awards and K Global Heart Dream Award, the glamours night witnessed the K-pop stars unite to honour the best of the artists. Returning hosts Jang Do Yeon and Jun Hyun Moo made sure to keep the tempo up and the glimmer alive as K-pop stars took home prestigious awards.
The dazzling night was kickstarted by the K-pop sensations taking over the blue carpet with their suave style and captivating looks. The attending line-up for this year’s celebrations included big names of the industry including NCT 127, aespa, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, ZEROBASEONE, ITZY, ILLIT who made striking entrances ahead of the main event.
The biggest stars of the evening were SEVENTEEN and BIBI who took home several awards, highlighting their strong foothold in the K-pop industry. Moreover, artists across genres managed to grab prestigious wins including acts and artists KISS OF LIFE, P1Harmony, Zico, Jennie, IVE, and LE SSERAFIM, among others, winning several coveted categories.
Several K-pop acts took over the evening stage with power-packed dazzling performances, elevating the event. TXT, aespa, Baekho, ITZY, and more acts delivered electrifying sets, setting the stage on fire as they captivated the audience. Packed with glamour, and energetic musical sets, heart-warming speeches, the celebratory night was one of the premiere musical events of the country.
The Complete List of Winners of the 2024 K-World Dream Awards is as follows:
Next Leader Award: BADVILLAIN
Music Icon Award
HelloLive Global Star: P1Harmony
Best OST Award: Crush
Listener Choice Awards
Best New Trend Award
Bonsang (Main Prize)
The Global U-Pick Choice Trophy (pre-announced): ZEROBASEONE’s Zhang Hao
Best Band Award: QWER.
Best Song/ Best Music Award (pre-announced)
Girl Solo Popularity Award (pre-announced): Jeon Yujin
Boy Solo Popularity Award (pre-announced): Kim Jaejoong
Best Producer Award: Shinsadong Tiger (posthumously received by TRI_BE)
Super Rookie Award:
Best All-Round Musician Award
Best Performance Award
Best Music Video Award
Journalist Pick Artist Award
Best Artist Award
