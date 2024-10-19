Kim Sejeong considers headlining historical drama with Kang Tae Oh

K-drama fans are in for a new thrilling pair! ‘Business Proposal’ star Kim Sejeong is considering starring opposite ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ star Kang Tae Oh. While Tae Oh is confirmed to feature in the historical drama, ‘The Moon Flows in This River,’ Sejeong is reviewing the offer.

On October 19, TenAsia reported that Kim Sejeong and Kang Tae Oh will be starring as the leads of MBC’s new drama ‘The Moon Flows in This River.’ Following the report, a source from Kim Sejeong’s agency Jellyfish Entertainment shared an update. “Kim Sejeong received an offer to star in ‘The Moon Flows in This River,’ and she is positively reviewing the offer.” While the actress has yet to greenlight the project, fans are already in a frenzy. Excited about the potential pairing of the stars, K-drama enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting further news.

Meanwhile, the drama has started to generate significant buzz as fans root for Sejeong and Tae Oh to share the screen. Notably, the has been described as a ‘historical version of Secret Garden.’ This has piqued curiosities as fans expect a generous dose of romance with a captivating narrative akin to the beloved classic.

Kim Sejeong debuted as a member of I.O.I in 2016 after starring in ‘Produce 101.’ Subsequently, she also made music as a member of Gugudan afterwards. After entering the acting scene with ‘School 2017,’ she starred in ‘The Uncanny Counter.’ Her role as Shin Ha Ri in the blockbuster drama ‘A Business Proposal,’ amassed her immense fame. Kim Sejeong is currently gearing up for the premiere of her new rom-com “Brewing Love” with Lee Jong Won. The drama releases on November 4.

On the other hand, Kang Tae Oh made his acting debut in 2013 with ‘After School: Lucky or Not.’ Subsequently, he starred in numerous hits including ‘Run On,’ ‘The Tale of Nokdu,’ and ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo.’ The legal drama solidified his name in the K-drama scene as he gained a massive fanbase. Earlier this year, reports revealed that Tae Oh will star in ‘Potato Research Institute’ alongside Lee Sun Bin. This marked his first project following his discharge from the military.