Jung Yu Mi and Ju Ji Hoon reunite after a complex breakup in ‘Love Your Enemy’

TvN has dropped the teaser of its highly-anticipated drama, ‘Love Your Enemy.’ The drama stars Jung Yu Mi of ‘Train to Busan’ and ‘Wonderland’ and Ju Ji Hoon of ‘Princess Hours’ and ‘Blood Free.’ The teaser of the awaited drama unveils a reunion between two lovers after a devastating breakup. With their feelings rekindled, fans expect the drama to be an emotional melodramatic ride. With an ensemble cast leading the series, K-drama enthusiasts have high expectations from the drama.

‘Love Your Enemy’ chronicles the story of Seok Ji Won (Joo Ji Hoon) and Yoon Ji Won (Jung Yu Mi). Both were born on the same day and have the same name. However, their families have been sworn enemies for generations. As they reunite after 18 years, emotions run high as they are unable to comprehend their feelings. While Yu Mi expresses her hatred towards Ji Hoo, she sobs, piquing curiosities.

In the teaser, Ji Hoon’s voice cracks as he says, “It’s really you, Yoon Ji Won,” upon seeing her face. However, Yu Mi retorts, “Did you really have to come? Did you have to come when I’m here?” Following her response, Ji Hoon struggles to hide his emotions and lashes out. He says, “Who do you think you are? Why would I come all the way here just to see you? Don’t flatter yourself.”

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tvN 드라마 공식 계정 (@tvn_drama)



In the drama, Ju Ji Hoon essays the role of Seok Ji Won. He is the new chairman of a high school and also serves as the executive director of a conglomerate. Seok Ji Won is tailored as the perfect person in every aspect. He is good at sports and academics. When he joins the school, he reunites with Yoon Ji Won, played by Jung Yu Mi. Yoon Ji Won is a physical education teacher at the school. She is intolerant towards injustice.

Also Read: BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars drop their catchy collab ‘APT’

Ace director Park Joon Hwa has helmed the drama. He has delivered hits including ‘Alchemy of Souls,’ ‘Because This is My First Life,’ and ‘What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim’ among others. Meanwhile, Kim Ye Jin has penned the script. Ye Jin has previously penned ‘Love in The Moonlight’ and ‘Tale of Nokudu.’ ‘Love Your Enemy’ will premiere on November 23 and will be available for streaming on Viki.