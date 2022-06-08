Vidyut is unstoppable in the ‘Khuda Haafiz Chapter II’ trailer

The trailer for the next film ‘Khuda Haafiz Chapter II Agni Pariksha,’ starring Vidyut Jammwal, displays the action star’s fiery side as this time it is about his character’s daughter.

The trailer reveals Vidyut in a new persona, which will no doubt have fans wondering what he has in store for them. The action-packed teaser depicts a devoted Sameer (Vidyut) on the hunt for his kidnapped daughter and would go to any length to get her home.

“After the popularity of Khuda Haafiz, fans questioned if there are happy endings,” Vidyut explains. We thought about it and realized that society, too, needed to be tested. We considered the events of the first chapter and what they meant for Sameer and Nargis.”

“That’s how we came up with the second chapter.” Its teaser hints at how difficult and harsh passing the test of love may be.”Shivaleeka Oberoi reprises her role as Vidyut’s wife Nargis in the film. The Faruk Kabir-directed film has piqued the interest of fans since its announcement.

Faruk Kabir, the director, added: “I’m overjoyed to see the long-awaited trailer for our film Khuda Haafiz Chapter II Agni Pariksha. We are really appreciative of the support shown to our debut film, Khuda Haafiz. It’s incredible to have fans concerned about Sameer and Nargis’ destiny in the second chapter.”

“Every love tale comes with an ‘Agni Pariksha,” Shivaleeka explained. Part one dealt with Sameer and Nargis reuniting against all difficulties. Will love, however, be able to weather the new challenges? This is one love test I can’t wait to see on the big screen.”

Kumar Mangat Pathak, Founder, and MD of Panorama Studios say, “The trailer for Khuda Haafiz Chapter II Agni Pariksha captures the spirit of being in love with someone and going all out for them. It’s incredible to be catering to an audience that has been anticipating Chapter II with bated breath.”

Ram Mirchandani, Cinergy’s producer, stated, “Vidyut has rewritten the standards of action heroics in our films, and with ‘Khuda Haafiz Chapter II Agni Pariksha,’ he has set harder-hitting benchmarks.”

The action drama will be released in theatres on July 8.

Here is the trailer for Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2;

-with Input from IANS.