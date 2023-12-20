Vidyut Jammwal reacts to the praise and controversy on his nude pictures

In a recent turn of events, Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal found himself at the center of a media storm following his unconventional and daring photoshoot during a Himalayan retreat. The actor, known for his action-packed roles, caused a stir on social media with nude snapshots from his sojourn into the wilderness, where he seemingly embraced a minimalist lifestyle.

Upon his return to Mumbai, Vidyut Jammwal encountered a flattering remark from a paparazzo, which elicited a positive response from the actor. The photographer’s compliment, presumably in appreciation of Jammwal’s bold and candid images from the Himalayan retreat, left the actor in high spirits.

The photographs, shared earlier this month, depicted Vidyut immersing himself in nature, unburdened by the trappings of modern life, including clothing. From bathing to cooking, the actor embraced a yogic way of life during his solitary escapade into the jungle, sparking a diverse range of reactions from fans and critics alike.

In a reflective note shared on social media platform X, Vidyut Jammwal shed light on the origins of his annual retreat to the Himalayan ranges, describing it as “the abode of the divine.” He revealed that this tradition began 14 years ago, gradually becoming an integral part of his life. The actor expressed his affinity for spending 7-10 days alone in the wilderness, away from the luxuries and adulation of his usual lifestyle.

Delving into the philosophy behind his unconventional choice, Vidyut explained, “I enjoy finding my solitude and realizing the importance of knowing ‘Who I am not,’ which is the first step of knowing ‘Whom am I.’” He emphasized the transformative experience of stepping outside the comfort zone and connecting with the natural frequencies of happiness and love.

As he vibrated at the frequencies of compassion, determination, achievement, and action, Vidyut Jammwal portrayed himself as a satellite dish antenna, receiving and emitting positive vibrations. The actor concluded his introspective post by expressing readiness and excitement for his upcoming project, “CRAKK,” scheduled to hit theaters on February 23, 2024. The accompanying photograph credits were attributed to a local shepherd named Mohar Singh, adding an authentic touch to Vidyut’s wilderness adventure.