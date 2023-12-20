Keith Richards shares wedding picture to celebrate 40-year anniversary with Patti Hansen

The connection between The Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards and his wife Patti Hansen is stronger than ever.

Keith, who also celebrated his 80th birthday on Monday, took to Instagram to commemorate his 40th wedding anniversary with a photo of them cutting a celebratory cake following their nuptials, reports ‘People’ magazine.

“For Patricia, Happy 40th Anniversary! I love you. Keith,” Richards captioned the post, which saw him wearing a tuxedo alongside the model and actress, 67, who sported a satin, short-sleeve wedding dress against a backdrop of the ocean.

As per ‘People’, Richards and Hansen have been together since 1979.

The pair initially met at Studio 54 on Hansen’s 23rd birthday.

Nine months later, Mick Jagger’s then-girlfriend Jerry Hall invited Hansen to Keith’s 36th birthday, and they began dating.

During the course of their relationship, Richards would creatively express his feelings for Hansen.

“Keith was constantly making me mixtapes, and he would do beautiful drawings on them. That was his method of communication,” Hansen told Harper’s Bazaar in November 2011.

“I have everything in boxes. Thousands of those tapes. I’ve saved everything.”

He also made collages with photos and notes written in his blood.

“It looks disgusting when it dries, but he loves the colour red,” she added.