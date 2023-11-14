Mick Jagger Enjoys Kolkata’s Kali Pujo and Diwali Festivities

Rock legend and Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger is currently in India, immersing himself in the Diwali festivities.

The rock-and-roll icon shared a series of pictures on his official Instagram handle, capturing the vibrant scenes of the Festival of Lights on the streets of Kolkata.

In the accompanying post, he expressed his Diwali and Kali Pujo wishes, saying, “Happy Diwali and Kali Pujo. Happy Diwali and Jai Kali Maa.”

The initial picture featured him standing in the lively streets of Kolkata, donned in a distinctive printed shirt, pants, and cap.

He was captured posing alongside replicas of mythical bhoots artwork and even shared a moment with Ma Kali.

Additionally, Jagger posted a video showcasing an artisan diligently crafting an idol of goddess Jagaddhatri.

Upon sharing glimpses from his visit to India, fans and industry friends flooded the comment section with welcoming messages. Actor Richa Chadha warmly greeted him with, “Welcome to India.”

One user exclaimed, “Wow, it’s amazing.”

Notably, Mick Jagger was recently spotted at Eden Gardens, enjoying the ICC World Cup England-Pakistan match on November 11.

Renowned for his iconic hits such as ‘Sympathy for the Devil,’ ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want,’ and ‘Gimme Shelter,’ among others, Jagger received knighthood for his contributions to popular music in 2002. (ANI)