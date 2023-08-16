KBC 15: Amitabh Bachchan returns to host latest season

On August 14, ahead of Independence Day, the much-awaited 15th season of the game show “Kaun Banega Crorepati” (KBC 15) made its grand debut. Airing at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television from Monday to Friday, the show continues its tradition of being hosted by the legendary Bollywood icon, Amitabh Bachchan.

For Amitabh Bachchan, KBC isn’t just a television show; it has seamlessly integrated into the fabric of his life. He cherishes the platform that KBC offers, allowing him to forge a deep connection with the audience. As the new season unfolds, the seasoned host eagerly anticipates the interactions and stories that will undoubtedly unfold.

Amitabh Bachchan on KBC 15:

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan offered fans a sneak peek into the making of the show. On his Twitter feed, he posted a set of behind-the-scenes images, offering a glimpse of his dedication to his craft. Accompanying the images were captions reflecting his relentless commitment to preparation, “Rehearsing again and again and again .. for KBC ..” one caption read, while another stated, “Working at it .. KBC, prep.”

“Kaun Banega Crorepati,” often abbreviated as KBC, stands as the Indian iteration of the internationally acclaimed game show “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” Since its inception, Amitabh Bachchan has been the face of the show, except for a brief hiatus during the third season when actor Shah Rukh Khan took over hosting duties.

The show’s format mirrors its international counterpart: contestants face a series of multiple-choice questions and must select the correct answer from four options. To alleviate uncertainty, they have access to lifelines that offer assistance. KBC’s success over the years lies not only in the engaging format but also in Amitabh Bachchan’s charismatic presence, which brings a personal touch to the game.

As KBC 15 unfolds, fans can look forward to yet another season of riveting questions, heartwarming stories, and, above all, Amitabh Bachchan’s magnetic rapport with the contestants.