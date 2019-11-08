Amitabh Bachchan’s reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati is successfully running from the past 11 years. It has managed to bring families under a roof together to watch the game show.

On Thursday also, the episode started with an energetic pace. But, soon the episode had upset the audience with a question.

Shaheda Chandran was on the hot seat and was questioned on the Mughal Empire and Maratha Empire.

The question was: Which of these rulers was the contemporary of Mughal emperor Aurangazeb?

The four options were given as A. Maharana Pratap, B. Rana Sanga, C. Maharaja Ranjit Singh, D. Shivaji

The question was asked in Hindi as well and fans have been upset with the show for disrespecting a Maratha ruler. According to the fans Aurangazeb was respected by addressing his as ‘samrat’ and ‘emperor’, while Chatrapati Shivaji’s name was written as just ‘Shivaji’.

Since Thursday’s night, fans have been taking to their social media handle to show their displeasure and are now urging everyone to boycott the show. They’ve gone on to compare the “Pride of Hindustan” with a ruler who only wanted to take over ‘Hindustan’.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Sony TV took to its official Twitter handle to apologise for their mistake by putting a clip from the show.

Alongside the clip, Sony TV wrote, “There was an inaccurate reference to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj during Wednesday’s KBC episode, due to inadvertence. We deeply regret the same and being mindful of the sentiments of our viewers have carried a scroll expressing regret during our episode yesterday. #KBC11 (sic).”