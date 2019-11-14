Ever since the sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa was announced, fans’ excitement has been brimming over the top. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 features Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead and the film’s shooting has already begun in Mumbai. The latest entrant to the sequel is said to be that of veteran actress Tabu.

Mirror reported the development in a recent report where a source close to the film was quoted as saying, “Tabu has been in talks with the makers for a while now. She loved the script and her role. She is expected to join the cast in January when the second three-month schedule kicks off in London and Rajasthan.”

Kartik also took to his official Instagram handle to share a picture of Tabu with a message that read, “Welcome @tabutiful Mam to the world of#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 Cant wait to Shoot !!

The 2007 Bhool Bhulaiyaa belonged to the psychological thriller genre while the sequel is said to be a horror comedy.

Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhool Bhulaiyaa was a massive box office success, apart from becoming a cult favourite for many.

The prequel featured Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja in the lead, besides other seasoned cast members.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is being helmed by Anees Bazmee and is scheduled to release on 31 July 2020.