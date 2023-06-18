Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are among the most adorable couples in Bollywood. On Father’s Day, Kareena took to her Instagram handle to share a picture with Saif, calling him the ‘hottest dad’ on behalf of Taimur and Jeh.

In the picture, Saif was seen in a tuxedo while Kareena opted for green coloured shimmery gown. They complimented their ensembles with unique sunglasses. With the image, Kareena tagged a sweet message for hubby dearest, saying, “To the Coolest of them All…Happy Father’s Day Gorgeous Man..#Hottest DAD…#Everyone Agrees.”

After her post, Saba Pataudi also wished Saif on Father’s Day, saying, “Happy Father’s Day”.

In the movie, Kareena will share screen space with Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh. It is a story of three women and is billed as a laugh-riot, with a troubled aviation business serving as its backdrop. However, their fates place them in some unfortunate circumstances and they become entangled in a web of deception. Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor are the producers of the movie.

The film is being directed by Rajesh Krishnan.

Saif played Ravana in the magnum opus ‘Adipurush’, alongside Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, which is out in threates now. The movie is an adaptation of the epic ‘Ramayana’.