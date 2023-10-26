Karan Johar Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles

Karan Johar, renowned host of Koffee With Karan Season 8, candidly discussed his own mental health challenges, disclosing a significant depressive episode he experienced in April during the unveiling of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.

Karan Johar’s beloved talk show, Koffee With Karan, made a highly anticipated return for its eighth season, with the power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone as the inaugural guests.

During the episode, Deepika was asked about her personal battle with depression, which prompted Karan to open up about his own struggles.

Karan initiated the conversation by reminiscing about a helicopter ride with Deepika and Farhan Akhtar following Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday celebration in Alibaug in 2017.

He recalled how he witnessed Deepika crying and breaking down in front of him during the entire journey. “I remember holding her hand throughout. She just cried, and I looked at her and thought, ‘I don’t even know how this feels’… until it happened to me.”

Karan Johar went on, “I believe there were three challenging years during the pandemic, and with the constant trolling, I didn’t realize I was trying to be strong, suppressing my feelings.”

He also shared another incident from the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre unveiling, where he felt overwhelmed. He stated, “The moment of reckoning for me was during the NMACC launch when Varun Dhawan looked at me. I hadn’t even noticed I was sweating. Varun took my hand and asked, ‘Are you okay?'”

He concluded, “I removed my elaborate jacket and left within half an hour. I just went to bed and cried. I was clueless about the cause, and eventually sought help from a psychologist who prescribed medication.”

Regarding Karan’s show, new episodes will be available every Thursday on Disney+ Hotstar. (ANI)