Karan Johar reveals SRK’s support helped him embrace his true self: ‘He was just so cool’

Filmmaker Karan Johar has expressed his love and fondness for superstar Shah Rukh Khan, sharing how the latter was the first person, who didn’t made him feel lesser in terms of sexuality.

In a podcast ‘We Are Yuvaa’, KJo has opened up on his childhood trauma, sexuality and his confidant Shah Rukh Khan.

KJo said: “I think the first person that made me feel that I was okay was Shah Rukh Khan. He has been and brought up in a very progressive environment, he comes from theatre, he has worked with all kinds of people.”

“My parents won’t be able to understand things, I felt the feminine side I had that was coming out so strongly, was only met with laughter or being made fun of,” shared KJo.

Karan said: “When I grew older, people around me were quiet, there were chitter chatter around, maybe the way I walked, spoke etc. SRK was the first man who didn’t made me feel lesser. He made me feel like an equal. He accepted what in those days be like considered being a pansy, feminine, or walking funny. He was just so cool about everything.”

“He had a lot of open chats with me. Even when I had to say the biggest thing about my personality and sexuality, I spoke to him first. Because I felt like he would be that one influence and sense of support. I feel like Indian cinema has painted the most flawed interpretations of what a man should be,” said the 51-year-old director.

Speaking on SRK’s first reaction about KJo’s sexuality, the ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ director said: “It’s what he didn’t say. It’s what he didn’t bring up, it’s what he normalised. When I sat funny, walked funny, did or said campy things, he laughed, hanged out with me, chat with me. And that’s all that matters.”

On his childhood trauma, Karan shared: “I haven’t learnt to love myself as much as possibly the world would imagine that I do. I have many body issues even now. When I step into a swimming pool, it had to be in a private surrounding. I am not comfortable with my body even now. What I am comfortable is – with my self.”

“The moment I wear that black suit it’s like my armour, the moment I get into fashion that’s when I found my voice. I realised I want to wear what I want to, no matter what people say,” he said.

Karan added: “The people on social media comment on my clothing, saying I am cheap copy of Ranveer Singh, they call me ‘GayJo’. But all that doesn’t bother me. Now, I have developed a thick skin for that.”

On the work front, Karan recently directed ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. He next has ‘Yodha’, ‘Jigra’ in the pipeline.