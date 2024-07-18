Deepika Padukone shares secrets to a balanced diet and self-care

Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone has always amazed netizens with her flawless looks and enviable figure. The actress consistently looks mesmerizing in every role she takes on and on every carpet she walks. Fans of the ‘Bajirao Mastani’ star are always on the lookout for her secret. Now, the Bollywood diva has shared her thoughts on a balanced and sustainable diet and what it truly means.

Taking to Instagram, Deepika posted a photo featuring sweet delicacies she enjoys. The actress emphasized that she eats to her satisfaction, urging fans not to believe otherwise, and revealed her key secret: “Balance, Consistency, and Listening to YOUR Body.”

In a lengthy note, the ‘Padmavat’ star inspired her fans, reiterating the importance of striking a balance rather than following fads to maintain one’s health. She acknowledged that many misconceptions surround “diet,” criticizing the preconceived notion that dieting means starving oneself, eating less, and consuming things one dislikes.

Deepika added, “What ‘Diet’ really means is the total of all the food and drink consumed by an individual. The word actually comes from the Greek word ‘diaita,’ which means ‘way of life.’ I’ve always, for as long as I can remember, followed a ‘Balanced Diet,’ and it is, for me, ‘a way of life.’ I’ve never followed a diet that I cannot be consistent with or one that is a fad.” She assured her fans of her love for indulgence, hence the accompanying photo. However, she clarified that it is not her way of life! She advocated the saying “you are what you eat” and emphasized the truth behind that phrase.

Deepika Padukone has always been vocal about promoting self-care and how health is more about feeling good than just being a superficial concept. She has often discussed skincare, especially after launching her own brand, ‘82 Degrees E’; self-love; yoga; and her relationship with food, challenging preconceived ideas. On the professional front, she is currently enjoying the success of her latest release, ‘Kalki 2898AD.’