Prabhas thanks ‘most gorgeous lady’ Deepika, teases sequel for ‘Kalki 2898 AD’

After the monumental success of “Kalki 2898 AD”, starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, which has smashed box office records in India and worldwide, anticipation for the sequel is at an all-time high. The first installment, helmed by director Nag Ashwin, garnered acclaim for its innovative storyline, breathtaking visuals, and stellar performances. Now, as preparations for the sequel are underway, fans are eagerly awaiting another dose of cinematic brilliance.

In a recent video shared by the producers, Prabhas expressed his gratitude to the entire team and specifically acknowledged Deepika Padukone for her contribution. He praised Deepika as “the most gorgeous lady” and hinted at her expanded role in the upcoming sequel, saying, “We all know we have a much bigger part 2.”

Director Nag Ashwin has also emphasized Deepika’s pivotal role in the franchise, underscoring that her character is central to the story’s essence. He remarked, “Deepika is the most important part of the story. Without her character, there is no Kalki.” This reaffirms Deepika’s significance in shaping the narrative and heightens expectations for her character’s evolution in the sequel.

Advertisement

With Prabhas and Deepika Padukone reprising their roles, “Kalki 2898 AD” promises to deliver an even more captivating and immersive experience. As the filmmakers gear up for this ambitious project, audiences can anticipate a sequel that not only matches but exceeds the grandeur and excitement of its predecessor.

The success of the first film has set a high bar, but with the talented duo leading the charge once again, fans can expect nothing short of cinematic magic. Stay tuned as “Kalki 2898 AD” prepares to take audiences on another thrilling journey through its futuristic world, promising spectacle, drama, and a deeper exploration of its beloved characters.