Karan Johar addresses rumours accusing him of using Ozempic for weight loss

Karan Johar’s weight loss has attracted the fascination of several netizens with some accusing him of using Ozempic. Recently, a social media user lauded Maheep Kapoor for calling out people using Ozempic, a type 2 Diabetes medication, for losing weight loss. While Maheep didn’t take anyone’s name, the user stated that she should call out Karan Johar for doing so. Soon, the filmmaker shared the user’s tweet on his Instagram addressing the issue.

Sharing a screenshot of a tweet, the filmmaker clarified that his weight loss was healthy. The tweet in question read, “Maheep (Maheep Kapoor) rightly called out people for using Ozempic for fast weight loss and driving it out of stock for people with diabetes. Hope she calls out Karan Johar too, the producer of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives.” Previously, Maheep talked about people taking Ozempic to facilitate weight loss, during an episode of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives.

Slamming the user, Karan wrote, “Being healthy and eating well and reinventing the wheel of your own nutrition! Aur Ozempic ko Mile credit ???”. Tagging Maheep, he asked, “Did you mean me???”. Soon, Maheep re-shared Karan’s story and laughed it off. Karan shared her story saying, “You’re laughing? I am offended.” Continuing the streak, Maheep replied by saying, “You crazy man!!” using another set of laughing emojis and a sticker which said ‘No’.

For context, in 2017 by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Ozempic. It was approved as an injectable drug to help ‘lower blood sugar levels in adults with Type 2 diabetes, in addition to diet and exercise’. Subsequently, the drug gained popularity as a weight loss medication.

Recently, after Karan Johar appeared leaner and pale in some of his public appearances, several netizens suspected him of using Ozempic. However, the filmmaker has now clarified that his weight loss is a result of his healthy choices.