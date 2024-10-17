Karan Johar supports Vasan Bala as ‘Jigra’ struggles at the box office

Vasan Bala’s ‘Jigra’ is not having the most pleasant time at the box office. Amid the controversies and the lukewarm collections, co-producer Karan Johar has iterated that he has got Vasan’s back. Led by Alia Bhatt, the film released on October 11. Reportedly, in its 5-day run, the film managed to rack up only 19.85 crores.

Recently, Alia Bhatt shared an article from The Indian Express urging Karan Johar to have Vasan Bala’s back. Subsequently, director Vasan Bala reshared it on his Instagram story. He captioned the post, “They have my back, kujj na howe. Ye sab ho jaawe no matter what (Nothing will happen as they have my back. Even if anything happens, no matter what) @karanjohar @aliaabhatt.” He also added the lyrics of ‘Jigra’s track ‘Tenu Sang Rakhna’ to the story. Karan reshared the story iterating his support. He captioned it as, “Always and forever.”

The film recently attracted controversy after Divya Khosla Kumar shared a photograph of an empty theatre running the film. She accused Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt of fabricating the box office numbers. Subsequently, Karan shared a cryptic post on his Instagram which is assumed to be aimed at Divya. The filmmaker penned, “Silence is the best speech you will ever give to fools.” Letting it not slide, Divya commented on Karan’s remark during her conversation with HT City. She stated, “Is it right to call a woman a fool for pointing out unethical practices? If this happens to me, what about those new to the industry? No one is a king here, and I won’t be treated like a subject.”

In ‘Jigra’ Alia Bhatt plays the role of Satya Anand who is hell-bent on saving her brother Ankur from a foreign prison. After her brother gets the death sentence, she channels her fierceness as she gears up to fight all odds to help her brother escape prison. The film stars ‘Archies’ actor Vedang Raina as Ankur Anand. Moreover, it stars Manoj Pahwa, Rahul Ravindran and others in key roles roles. Alia’s production banner, ‘Eternal Sunshine Productions’ has co-produced ‘Jigra.’

‘Jigra’ received mixed responses from viewers and critics. While some labelled it as dull and slow-paced, others dubbed it a good watch. Moreover, it is receiving a lukewarm response at the box office and is one of Alia’s lowest-collecting films to date.