Karan Aujla eyes Bollywood: “Open to more collaborations”

Punjabi sensation Karan Aujla, known for his chart-topping hits like ‘Softly’ and ‘Gangsta’, is stepping into Bollywood’s limelight. The singer’s recent track ‘Tauba Tauba’, featured in the film ‘Bad Newz’ and picturized on Vicky Kaushal, has been a game-changer for his career.

Reflecting on the song’s success, Karan Aujla shared his enthusiasm for exploring more opportunities in Hindi cinema. “I can’t reveal specific projects right now, but I’m definitely open to having more of my tracks in Bollywood. There are ongoing discussions, and I’m considering collaborations that align with my style,” he told IANS.

The singer from Ghurala village in Punjab acknowledges Bollywood’s power in amplifying independent artists. “Bollywood can introduce us to a much wider audience and elevate our recognition. But it’s vital to stay true to your identity and unique sound,” he emphasized.

The Punjabi vibe

What makes Punjabi music universally loved? According to Karan, it’s the infectious energy and cultural richness. “Punjabi music is a celebration of life and community. Its passion and vibrancy resonate deeply with people everywhere,” he explained.

At 27, Karan has already carved a niche for himself in the global music scene with hits like ‘Antidote’, ‘Mexico’, and ‘Admirin’ You’.

Ready for the stage

Karan is now gearing up for his ‘It Was All A Dream World Tour’, which kicks off on December 7. With stops in multiple Indian cities, the tour promises to bring his signature energy to fans.

Speaking about his pre-performance rituals, Karan admitted to feeling both excited and nervous before hitting the stage. “I think about the crowd’s energy and the connection I want to create. I remind myself of all the hard work and thank God and my parents for their guidance,” he said.

The tour is presented by Team Innovation and supported by Live Nation, marking another milestone in Karan’s flourishing career.