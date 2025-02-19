Karan Aujla and OneRepublic team up for new single ‘Tell Me’

Punjabi music sensation Karan Aujla is stepping onto the global stage once again—this time, alongside American pop icons OneRepublic.

The two musical powerhouses have joined forces for an upcoming single, ‘Tell Me’, produced by Ikky, the mastermind behind some of Aujla’s biggest hits like ‘Softly’ and ‘Jee Ni Lagda’.

The collaboration marks a significant milestone for Karan Aujla, who has long dreamed of working with OneRepublic.

“This is huge for me. I’ve wanted to collaborate with them for years,” Aujla shared in a press statement. “I know fans are going to love this song, and returning to Warner for its release feels like coming home. We made my last album the biggest of my career, and now I’m ready to take things even further.”

For OneRepublic’s lead singer Ryan Tedder, the feeling is mutual. “I’ve been obsessed with Indian music and culture ever since our first show in India,” he said. “I’ve been looking for the perfect opportunity to work with an Indian artist, and Karan was the ideal choice. I couldn’t be more excited about this song.”

Aujla’s partnership with Warner Music Canada and Warner Music India continues to open doors for him on a global scale.

Kristen Burke, President of Warner Music Canada, praised his ability to transcend borders. “Karan is a generational artist. His music connects with audiences across cultures and geographies. We’re thrilled to be part of his journey as he takes Punjabi music to new heights.”

Echoing this sentiment, Jay Mehta, Managing Director of Warner Music India & SAARC, called Aujla a visionary artist. “He keeps pushing boundaries, redefining what Punjabi music can achieve on the global stage.”

‘Tell Me’ is ready to drop on February 27, 2025, and promises a unique blend of Aujla’s Punjabi flair with OneRepublic’s signature pop sound.