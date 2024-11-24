Daya from CID returns to break doors in new season

One of the most iconic characters in Indian television history, Daya from ‘CID’, is making a triumphant return to the small screen.

Fans of the long-running show will be happy to know that Daya, played by the beloved Dayanand Shetty, will be back to break doors and solve mysteries in the upcoming season of ‘CID’, set to air on December 21.

A recent promotional video shared by the show’s makers teases Daya’s signature move — breaking down doors with his sheer strength.

Advertisement

As he enters the frame, he delivers a powerful line, “Dushman bhi mujhe mita nahi paaye. Main wapas aagaya. Apne liye ladne aur jo bhool gaya hai, usse yaad dilane ki liye, ‘Daya is back’.” (No enemy could defeat me, I’m back to fight for what’s mine and remind everyone what they’ve forgotten, ‘Daya is back’).

Reflecting on his iconic role, Dayanand Shetty expressed his gratitude for the unwavering love and recognition Daya continues to receive.

“Some characters leave a lasting imprint on the hearts of audiences, and Daya is one such character. The love, memes, jokes, and references to Daya’s door-breaking scenes speak volumes about how deeply he’s etched into popular culture,” said Shetty.

He added, “It’s humbling and exciting to reprise this role for the new season of ‘CID’. And, I promise to bring the same intensity and passion that has made Daya a fan favorite. It’s time to break more doors and crack more cases.”

Daya’s return is not just a moment for fans of ‘CID’ but has also made waves in other media. In the recent Diwali release ‘Singham Again’, his famous door-breaking act had humorous reference. In the movie, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s character mentions, “Daya darwaza todd” (Daya, break the door).

The new season of ‘CID’ is ready to premiere on December 21. It will air every Saturday and Sunday at 10 PM on Sony Entertainment Television.