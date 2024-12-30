Vicky Kaushal awestruck by Asha Bhosle’s viral ‘Tauba Tauba’ moves

Asha Bhosle, the legendary singer and cultural icon, left her audience in awe during a recent concert in Dubai by performing the viral hook step of Vicky Kaushal and Karan Aujla’s hit song ‘Tauba Tauba’. At 91, the music maestro effortlessly combined her timeless grace with contemporary trends, proving that age is no barrier to creativity.

Draped in an elegant white saree complemented by a matching necklace, Asha ji’s rendition of the dance move captivated fans.

Advertisement

The performance, shared by Dharma Productions on Instagram, was described as the moment when “Tauba Tauba met timeless charm.” The video quickly went viral, earning admiration from fans and celebrities alike.

Advertisement

Actor Vicky Kaushal, who performed the original hook step in the movie ‘Bad Newz’, couldn’t contain his excitement of Asha Bhosle doing his steps.

Sharing the clip on Instagram, he wrote, “What an absolute legend… Asha ji.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies)

Karan Aujla, the original singer of ‘Tauba Tauba’, also expressed his gratitude. He called the moment “truly iconic” and shared his emotions on Instagram, writing, “@asha.bhosle ji, the living Goddess of music, just performed ‘Tauba Tauba.’ This is a moment I will never forget. I feel truly blessed and inspired to keep creating.” Aujla reflected on his journey.

The evening was further elevated by a mesmerizing performance from Sonu Nigam, who joined Asha Bhosle on stage. Adding to the magic, Asha’s granddaughter Zanai Bhosle participated in the event.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the performance, flooding social media with heart and fire emojis. Many praised Asha Bhosle’s ability to embrace modern trends while maintaining her timeless artistry.