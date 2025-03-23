IPL 2025 opening ceremony: SRK, Karan Aujla, Disha Patani set Eden Gardens on fire!

If you thought the IPL was just about cricket, think again! The 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) kicked off in style at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens, and the energy was off the charts. The star of the night? None other than Shah Rukh Khan!

Dressed in an all-black ensemble, SRK walked onto the stage like he owned it (which, let’s be honest, he kind of does—at least when it comes to Kolkata Knight Riders). The moment he took the mic, the crowd went berserk. “IPL isn’t just a league; it’s a movement, a celebration of passion,” he declared, setting the tone for the electrifying night ahead.

But SRK didn’t just steal the IPL show at Eden—he shared it with some of the biggest names in music and dance.

The queen of melody, Shreya Ghoshal, graced the stage with her soulful voice. From ‘Mera Dholna’ to ‘Kar Har Maidan Fateh,’ she had the audience singing along, swaying to her tunes. And when she sang ‘Vande Mataram,’ the entire stadium lit up in unity. Goosebumps moment, anyone?

Then came Karan Aujla, and boom—the vibe shifted! The Punjabi music sensation got the crowd grooving with his hit tracks, bringing full-on party energy. “Mahol pura wavy,” as they say!

And just when you thought it couldn’t get hotter, Disha Patani took the stage. Dressed in a dazzling outfit, she danced like she was setting the stadium on fire. Her electrifying moves had everyone on their feet, making it a night to remember.

After all the glitz and glamour, it was time for business—cricket! The opening match of IPL 2025 saw Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Both teams came in with fresh leadership: Ajinkya Rahane leading KKR and Rajat Patidar captaining RCB.

Before the match, SRK made sure to give his team some love. A video posted by KKR showed him personally greeting each player, offering words of encouragement. “Be healthy, be happy, and play well. You’re home now,” he told them. And with that, the team was pumped to hit the field.

KKR walked in with a deadly spin attack featuring Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine, while RCB had Krunal Pandya leading their spin department. But let’s not forget the heavy-duty batting lineup—Virat Kohli, Liam Livingstone, Quinton de Kock, Rinku Singh, and more were ready to bring the fireworks.