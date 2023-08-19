Kanika Aurora advocates recognition for Indian theater artists

In an interaction with The Statesman, Kanika Aurora, a renowned theater performer, conveyed her concern that theater artists in India are not receiving the recognition they truly deserve. According to Kanika, unless a well-known celebrity is involved, theater productions often pass by unnoticed and unattended.

Having dedicated herself to the craft of theater since the age of five, Kanika originally hails from Hong Kong and later relocated to Delhi, where she crossed paths with Barry John, a distinguished theater director known for mentoring acclaimed actors like Shah Rukh Khan and Manoj Bajpayee. “Barry became my inspiration, and eventually, I ventured into acting in Hindi plays and took up directing as well,” Kanika recounted.

Kanika Aurora’s theatre journey:

Kanika actively participated in the ongoing theater festival at Akshara Theatre, New Delhi, which paid homage to its late co-founder, Jalabala Vaidya. Jalabala, a prominent figure in the Indian theater scene, passed away in April of this year, prompting the organization of a women-centric theater festival in her memory. The festival, running from August 11th to August 20th, featured Kanika’s performance in a play titled ‘I’m Frida,’ which depicted the life of Frida Kahlo, the renowned Mexican painter. Frida, a self-taught artist who was ahead of her time, served as the inspiration behind the play, aimed at helping individuals discover their inner Frida, as Kanika explained.

Sharing her perspective on the evolution of theater in India, Kanika Aurora expressed her belief that it has lost some of its originality, with a diluted commitment from those involved. “In India, it’s challenging for people to make a livelihood solely from theater. We lack sponsors, and the presence of a celebrity is often necessary for a play to succeed.”

Kanika’s plea revolves around the establishment of stronger unions to unite and coordinate theater artists. She proposed a solution by emphasizing the need for more theater festivals that bring together artists from across the nation. Drawing a parallel with the film industry’s Filmfare Awards, she advocated for similar recognition and rewards for theater artists.