Aadyam Theatre’s ‘Betrayal’ Mesmerizes Audiences with Time-Twisting Love Triangle

Aadyam Theatre, an initiative by the Aditya Birla Group, brought its latest play of the season, ‘Betrayal,’ to the stage. Produced by 3 Parts Company, the play graced the LTG Auditorium in Delhi on August 26th, 2023.

Written by renowned novelist Harold Pinter and directed by Rachel D’Souza, ‘Betrayal’ delves into the intricacies of relationships, restraint, and passion. While it revolves around rule-breaking, it also explores the lives of individuals conditioned to keep their dalliances hidden. Often referred to as “the playwright of the pause,” Pinter’s work emphasizes the significance of those silent moments as much as the spoken words.

‘Betrayal’ intricately navigates the evolving relationships between three characters through a series of meetings and conversations. Beginning in 1977, the play unfolds in reverse chronology, with lovers Jerry and Emma reuniting after a two-year hiatus.

Advertisement

The story opens with Emma and Jerry on stage together. Old friends catching up on the surface but delving into the crumbling of Emma’s marriage. It then spirals backward to 1968, where Jerry, Robert’s closest friend, confesses his love for Emma, Robert’s wife, marking the initial transgression.

Along this temporal journey, the audience is drawn into various moments when spoken and unspoken words create a compelling theatrical experience.

Since its debut in 1978, there have been numerous culturally significant works with time-twisting narratives. It’s challenging to grasp the groundbreaking nature of ‘Betrayal’s’ reverse chronological order from today’s perspective.

The ‘Betrayal’ team:

The play features a talented cast, including Abir Abrar, Sukant Goel, and Vivek Gomber. They breathe life into their intricately woven characters, resulting in a powerful and cohesive presentation.

Nush Lewis’s live music adds depth to the experience. Her mastery of the harp allows her to evoke a wide range of emotions, seamlessly transitioning between subtle melodies and intense compositions. These musical interludes enhance the audience’s immersion in the narrative.

Renowned director Rachel D’Souza brings her wealth of experience and artistic vision to the production. She describes ‘Betrayal’ as skillfully weaving intimate stories of relationships, familial bonds, and friendships into a haunting and captivating theatrical structure. Unfolding in reverse, the play explores how an affair ignited, a marriage crumbled, and families were reorganized. D’Souza highlights its intriguing blend of a murder mystery with a deeply domestic, feelings-based narrative. He focuses on when and how events unfolded rather than why.

In terms of performance, Vivek Gomber and Sukant Goel, playing Robert and Jerry, portray men who hide their true feelings behind humor and jabs. Abir Abrar completes this unsettling love triangle as Emma, skillfully navigating the complexities of her character. The cast adeptly navigates the intricacies of mistrust, duplicity, and loyalty, showcasing the empathy within each betrayal-laden scene.

This popular theatrical production captivates its audience, painting a tender portrait of fragile memories, wounded hearts, and the unraveling of reality within a searing love triangle.