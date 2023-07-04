National School of Drama’s Summer Theater Festival 2023 Delights Audiences at Abhimanch Auditorium

The National School of Drama (NSD) recently concluded its summer theater festival at the Abhimanch auditorium, located within their premises. The festival spanned seven days, featuring a series of seven captivating shows, each presented on a different day from June 28th to July 4th. The event received an overwhelming response and left a lasting impression on attendees.

In a twist, Rajesh Singh, the NSD Repertory Chief, expressed astonishment at the tremendous audience turnout for their live theater shows, contrary to their initial expectations. Despite uncertainties stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, all the shows experienced a remarkable phenomenon of being completely filled. This attendance reaffirmed people’s enduring love for this art form. Even with every seat occupied, individuals went as far as sitting on the floors of the auditorium, demonstrating their unwavering dedication to witnessing the plays unfold before them.

The festival featured seven different plays, with three of them being performed twice. Notable plays included “Taj Mahal Ka Tender,” “Abhijnana Shakuntalam,” “Laila Majnu,” “Andha Yug,” and many more. The duration of the shows varied from 1 hour 40 minutes to 2 hours 15 minutes.

These plays were directed by both senior and contemporary directors from various parts of India, such as the actor and director Chittaranjan Tripathy, who directed “Taj Mahal Ka Tender.” Each play belonged to a different genre, making them distinct from one another in various ways.

When asked about the festival’s success, Rajesh Singh attributed it to the quality of the plays. He emphasized that a play with talented artists and excellent technical assistance naturally garners a positive audience response. The artists performing at such festivals are selected from all over India on a one-year contractual basis, maintaining their association with NSD for the entire year.

In an interview with The Statesman, Singh expressed how these shows serve as an inspiration for their group to explore new possibilities. As a result, they eagerly participate in forthcoming theater festivals, including one at the Rajasthan International Centre. Their participation will culminate in August with a performance of the Sahitya Akademi award-winning play, “Tamas.” Following this, a fresh session will commence in September, marking the beginning of a new artistic journey.

Singh emphasized the crucial role of the media in promoting theater to a wider audience. He stated that the media possesses the power to shape society and should contribute to the dissemination of live theater, rather than solely focusing on Bollywood or Hollywood.

The festival concluded with the vibrant new play production of “Andha Yug,” directed by Padma Shri Professor Ram Gopal Bajaj, who is considered a living legend in Indian Theatre.