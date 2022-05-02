Kangana Ranaut Meets Yogi Adityanath, says feels ‘inspired’

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today in Lucknow at his official residence on Sunday. The courtesy meeting between the two personalities took place this Sunday evening, the second time since the two met last year on October 2.

Sharing their pictures on Instagram, Ranaut captioned her post saying, “Today I had the great fortune of meeting Maharaj @myogi_adityanath Ji after his tremendous victory in recent elections… It was a wonderful evening Maharaj Ji’s compassion, concerns, and a deep sense of involvement never ceases to amaze me. I feel humbled honored and inspired…”

Kangana Ranaut has been a vocal supporter of the personality of Yogi Adityanath and had previously taken to social media to congratulate the UP CM on his landslide victory in the assembly elections 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut is currently seen as the host of the captivity-based reality show Lock Upp, which streams on Alt Balaji and MX Player. Next, she will be seen in the upcoming film ‘Dhaakad’ which is slated to release on May 20. She is also set to feature in ‘Tejas,’ which is releasing on October 5 this year, while she will also be soon making her digital debut as a producer with the film ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’.