Kangana slams Johar for banning her in an entertainment website

Recently, Kangana Ranaut has once again targeted filmmaker Karan Johar. The film producer has been on the actress’ radar ever since she sparked the nepotism debate. Kangana never leaves a chance to slam Karan Johar.

Taking to her Insta stories, she wrote,” In the latest news, movie mafia daddy a fading director and now failing producer as well who is desperately clinging to south superstars and their movies to save his fading career has got me banned in an entertainment website **villa where he has bought most of the stakes.”

“And secretly runs it for his and nepotism mafia propaganda, but he is suddenly rattled and now controlling everything on grassroot level. I wonder why!!! May be because he realizes that his time is up and he is nervous,” read her post further.