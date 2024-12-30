‘Kalki 2898 AD’ sequel reportedly delayed as Deepika Padukone focuses on daughter Dua

After the blazing success of Nag Ashwin’s magnum opus, ‘Kalki 2898 AD,’ fans are eagerly waiting for the second chapter. Notably, the title concluded with a cliffhanger, leaving viewers hungry for more. The first instalment amassed immense acclaim for its innovative storyline, breath-taking visuals, and stellar performances. Now, fans are eagerly awaiting another dose of cinematic brilliance. However, they will have to wait a little longer for the impending showdown. Reportedly, the production of the sequel faces delay as the new mom in B-town, Deepika Padukone wants to give her undisputed attention to her daughter, Dua.

Recently, at a meet-and-greet event in Mumbai, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh introduced their daughter Dua to the paparazzi. At the event, a media representative asked the actress about the progress of Kalki 2, to which Deepika replied that right now Dua is her top priority and that she is not in a rush to start working anytime soon. She also added that she doesn’t want to leave her daughter alone while she goes off to work. “I will raise my daughter myself, just the way my mom raised me.” Deepika’s remarks sparked speculation that ‘Kalki 2,’ which was supposed to begin in the summer of 2025, is going to get delayed.

Nag Ashwin’s ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ hit theatres on June 27, this year. Created on a whopping budget of 600 crores, the film is one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. In a highly successful box office run, the title racked up around 1100 crores at the global box office. The epic futuristic saga boasts the title of the second highest-grossing Indian film of the year. It stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani in key roles.

Coming to the sequel, previously, director Nag Ashwin emphasized Deepika’s pivotal role in the franchise, underscoring that her character is central to the story’s essence. He remarked, “Deepika is the most important part of the story. Without her character, there is no Kalki.” This reaffirms Deepika’s significance in shaping the narrative and heightens expectations for her character’s evolution in the sequel.

With Prabhas and Deepika Padukone reprising their roles, ‘Kalki 2’ promises to deliver an even more captivating and immersive experience. As the filmmakers gear up for this ambitious project, audiences can anticipate a sequel that not only matches but exceeds the grandeur and excitement of its predecessor. However, fans will have to be more patient with the upcoming title. The success of the first film has set a high bar, but with the talented duo leading the charge once again, fans can expect nothing short of cinematic magic.