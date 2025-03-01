Deepika Padukone reveals hiding therapy visits from the paparazzi

Deepika Padukone has been always vocal about her mental health issues. The actress has openly talked about going through depression when she was at the zenith of her career. While she is a proud advocate of mental health now, she wasn’t always comfortable talking about it. It was only after her therapy sessions, that she understood that the taboo around mental health issues needs to be broken. In a recent interview, the actress opened up on hiding her therapy visits from paparazzi.

Deepika Padukone identified that she was not doing well on the day she collapsed. During her conversation with the CEO Magazine, she talked about 2014 when she was at the top of her career. “I was at the top of my career, doing everything I loved.” However, on the day she collapsed, she felt off in the morning after waking up. While stress was a part of her professional life, what she was feeling that day was different.

Recalling, the ‘Jawan’ actress said, “I went for a whole bunch of scans, but over the next couple of weeks, I realized I wasn’t feeling any better.” She said, “There was this weird feeling in my stomach. I would just keep crying and breaking down at the drop of a hat. I just didn’t feel like myself.”

A few days later, Deepika’s parents flew to Mumbai to be with her. Her mother advised her to see a therapist. Subsequently, the professional diagnosed Deepika with depression and anxiety. However, when Deepika first started seeing a therapist, she decided to keep it private and would hide her visits from the paparazzi. “We didn’t want it to be seen that I was going to the therapist…We were so covert and didn’t tell anyone about how I was feeling.”

Following this, when she started feeling better, Deepika started questioning the stigma and the taboo attached to mental health. “I wondered why we had hushed everything up and why there was so much stigma around mental health. “I decided that I wanted to go public and share my journey and my experience with the world.”

Subsequently, Deepika Padukone opened up about her depression on national TV and talked about mental health. The actress also founded The Live Laugh Love Foundation, a non-profit that aims to create awareness around mental health.