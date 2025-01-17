‘Kalki 2898 AD’ sequel: Kamal Haasan to have a MAJOR role

After the enigmatic success of Nag Ashwin’s magnum opus, ‘Kalki 2898 AD,’ fans are eagerly waiting for the second chapter. Notably, the title concluded with a cliffhanger, leaving viewers hungry for more. The first instalment amassed impressive success for its innovative storyline, breath-taking visuals, and stellar performances. Now, fans are eagerly awaiting another dose of cinematic brilliance. Now, producer Aswini Dutt has teased major details about ‘Kalki 2828 AD’ sequel.

As per a report by Gulte, the producer teased that the sequel will primarily revolve around three key characters—Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Kamal Haasan. Notably, while Big B had a significant role in the mothership title, Kamal Haasan had limited screen time. This upset several fans. However, the makers are making sure that fans get to see the veteran star in his element in the upcoming sequel.

The news outlet quoted the producer saying, “Kamal Haasan will be seen for a maximum screen time in the film. The scenes between Prabhas and Kamal will be interesting. Amitabh will also have significance. Deepika’s role will also have prominence. I don’t think the second part features new faces.”

During her previous conversation with Pinkvilla, Haasan also iterated fans will get to see him more in the sequel. He said, “I signed Kalki 2898 AD for the second part. I am playing a very small role in Kalki 2898 AD, but it’s the next part that intrigued me. In this part, I have shot for very limited days. But I liked the trust they have for agreeing to me on a contract for a film to be made.”

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone will also have a pivotal role in ‘Kalki 2’ given the significance of her character in the film’s franchise. Previously, director Nag Ashwin emphasized Deepika’s pivotal role in the franchise. He underscored that her character is central to the story’s essence. He remarked, “Deepika is the most important part of the story. Without her character, there is no Kalki.”

With key cast members reprising their roles, the ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ sequel promises to deliver an even more captivating and immersive experience. As the makers gear up for this ambitious project, audiences can anticipate a sequel that not only lives up but exceeds the grandiosity and excitement of its predecessor. The success of the first film has set a high bar, but with the talented team leading the charge once again, fans can expect nothing short of another majestic spectacle.