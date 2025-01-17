Shocking connection between Saif Ali Khan’s attack and Shah Rukh Khan

A startling link has emerged between the recent attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and an intruder spotted near Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic bungalow, Mannat, in Mumbai’s Bandstand area.

Earlier, a man was caught trying to peek into SRK’s luxurious home using a long iron ladder, estimated to be 6 feet tall. The incident prompted a thorough police search of the superstar’s residence to ensure his safety.

What has raised eyebrows is the similarity between the Shah Rukh Khan’s intruder’s physical appearance and the man who attacked Saif Ali Khan in his Bandra home just days later. Police suspect the two incidents may not be isolated, hinting at a deeper connection.

Authorities believe the ladder used near Mannat was too heavy for one person to handle alone, suggesting the involvement of at least two or three individuals.

While Shah Rukh Khan has not filed a formal complaint, Mumbai Police are investigating whether the ladder might have been stolen and used for reconnaissance.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan’s attack has left the industry and his fans shaken. The incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday when an assailant entered his Bandra home through his youngest son Jeh’s room. Saif confronted the intruder, who then attacked him with a 2.5-inch knife.

The actor sustained six stab wounds, two of which are dangerously close to his spine. After emergency surgery, doctors successfully removed the knife, and Saif has been shifted to the ICU. While his condition is now stable, the severity of the injuries has caused widespread concern.

The attack reportedly unfolded around 2:15 a.m. The intruder first assaulted the house staff before Saif intervened, leading to the violent confrontation.

Mumbai Police are piecing together the events to determine if there’s a coordinated effort behind these incidents. With Mannat’s intruder and Saif’s attacker sharing striking similarities, investigators are leaving no stone unturned.