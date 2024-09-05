K-Wave Festival returns to India, EXO’s Suho to perform

The K-pop fandom in the Indian subcontinent is expanding every day. In recent years, K-pop artists have also started interacting with their fan bases in India. As the K-Wave Festival returns, fans are in for a treat! The authorities have confirmed the event’s main K-pop acts. Singer-actor Suho, who hails from the band EXO and was seen in ‘Missing Crown Prince’, will headline the festival. This will also mark the K-pop idol’s first performance in India. Joining him is SISTAR’s Hyolyn. The songstress will return with her first major outing in the country. This follows her online special guest appearance at the KPOP India Contest 2021.

The K-Wave Festival, which was previously held in Bengaluru, will kick off in Mumbai this time. The festival will first take place in Mumbai on October 18, followed by Bengaluru on October 20. With a plethora of events lined up, the K-pop performances by EXO and SISTAR stars have heightened the buzz and anticipation for the event. The event’s press statement reads, “Suho’s visit to India marks a significant milestone in the Indian K-pop scene, as he becomes the first SM Entertainment artist to perform in the country.”

It added, “His performance is more than just a showcase of his immense talent. It also symbolizes a new era of possibilities for K-pop in India. Suho’s groundbreaking presence sets the stage for what we hope will be the first of many SM Entertainment acts to grace India in the future.”

Meanwhile, for the inaugural ceremony held in 2023, K-pop idol Kim Woo Jin and rookie girl group X:IN captivated Indian K-pop fans with their electrifying performance. Moreover, the Indian K-pop scene also witnessed captivating performances from The Rose and Eric Nam at this year’s Lollapalooza. This followed GOT7’s Jackson Wang enthralling the audience with his suave moves and enchanting voice as the first K-pop act at Lollapalooza India in 2023. The list of K-pop events in India also includes GOT7’s BamBam’s fan signing event. It will take place on December 15, 2024.

The increasing number of K-pop events in India highlights the expanding base of K-pop enthusiasts. It also emphasises the growing influence of Korean artists in the subcontinent.