BTS’ Suga on a chart-topping spree despite no new release

BTS member Suga is on a chart-topping spree amid his ongoing DUI scandal, despite having no new releases. As the K-pop sensation is currently under investigation for driving an electric scooter under the influence of alcohol, his fans have been turning his old tracks into chart-toppers. Suga’s tracks ‘The Last’ and ‘Polar Nights,’ released under the moniker Agust D, have made it to coveted charts.

On September 4th, the track ‘The Last’ from his debut mixtape, ‘Agust D’, achieved a Billboard milestone. The 8-year-old track topped the World Digital Song Sales Chart for the first time since its release. Moreover, by August 24, Agust D (Suga) made history as the only artist with five songs reaching No. 1 on the iTunes Country Charts worldwide. Meanwhile, ‘The Last’ also clinched the top spot on the U.S. iTunes Chart for the first time.

As reported by Forbes, in the U.K., Suga achieved two new chart hits this week. Two of his tracks have emerged as dark horses and become sales winners. Notably, both tracks appear next to each other in the charts. This indicates that fans have purchased both songs in similar quantities. ‘The Last’ stands at No. 55 on the Official Singles Sales Chart and No. 54 on the Official Singles Downloads Chart. Just behind is ‘Polar Nights’. The track is at No. 56 on the Official Singles Sales Chart and No. 55 on the Official Singles Downloads Chart.

While Suga has appeared on prestigious charts before, these new additions further enhance his impressive record. With these milestones, Suga’s hits tally has increased significantly. His total number of chart appearances in his solo career now stands at five.

These achievements follow an incident on August 6, when Suga was caught falling off an electric kickboard near his home. A breathalyzer test conducted by nearby police revealed he was under the influence of alcohol. The incident was sensationalized, but amid the controversy, the BTS fandom, known as ARMY, and various stakeholders from the Korean entertainment industry have expressed their support for Suga. Following the case, Agust D saw a major boost. His albums ‘D-DAY’, ‘D-2’, and his debut album has surged on the Worldwide iTunes Album Chart.