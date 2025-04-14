Green Day calls out genocide in Palestine with Coachella lyric change!

Green Day at their Coachella 2025 performance grabbed headlines this weekend, but not just for their usual high-energy set.

The iconic punk rock band made waves when they altered the lyrics of their hit song “Jesus of Suburbia” to address the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

During their set on Saturday night, lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong sang a line that was both poignant and eye-opening.

Instead of the original lyrics, “Runnin’ away from pain when you’ve been victimized,” Armstrong belted out, “Runnin’ away from pain, like the kids from Palestine / Tales from another broken home.”

This performance marked a milestone for Green Day, as it was their very first time taking the Coachella stage. The band, known for their bold political commentary, made an impact during the festival’s 24th edition, which spans two weekends.

The first weekend took place from April 11 to April 13, with the second set for April 18 to April 20. As always, Coachella is a hotspot for musical moments that fans won’t soon forget, and this was no exception.

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga also had her moment at the festival. The pop superstar took fans on an emotional journey when she performed her Oscar-winning song “Shallow” from ‘A Star Is Born’. Reprising the track that she and co-star Bradley Cooper brought to life in the 2018 film, Gaga took a reflective pause before performing.

“You know, since the last time I played Coachella, I’ve had some songs come out… And we filmed a movie, a movie that changed my life, helped me say something I hadn’t said before,” she shared with the audience, according to Deadline.

Her performance was as heartfelt as ever, as she encouraged the crowd to sing along, passionately declaring, “There ain’t nothing like you. Come on, let’s get far from the shallow.”