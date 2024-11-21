Dua Lipa loves Bollywood’s King Khan, SRK; ‘was blown away by the Woh Ladki mashup’

It doesn’t come as a surprise that Shah Rukh Khan’s massive fandom includes several celebrities as well. Dua Lipa, who is going to return to India soon for an electric performance, recently declared her love for the King of Romance. The ‘No Rules’ hitmaker announced her concert about three months ago. Ahead of her anticipated performance on November 30, the singer has shared her excitement about revisiting the country. Moreover, the songstress talked about returning to the country and her reaction to the ‘Levitating X Woh Ladki’ mashup.

The three-time Grammy winner, recently shared how her love for Bollywood blossomed thanks to Shah Rukh Khan. Speaking with The Times of India, Dua revealed, “I was blown away when I first heard the mashup of Woh Ladki Jo and Levitating. It was amazing.” When probed about her favourite Bollywood actor, the singer declared, “I love Shah Rukh Khan.”

For those unaware, a mashup of Dua’s chartbuster ‘Levitating’ and ‘Woh Ladki’ from SRK’s ‘Badshah’ went viral. The song took over the internet like wildfire and became a huge sensation.

Meanwhile, ahead of her Radical Optimism concert in India, the global music sensation talked about how India had to be a venue for her. During her interview, she revealed, “As soon as we started planning this tour (Radical Optimism), I knew India had to be included.” The songstress kickstarted her tour in Singapore earlier this month.

Dua Lipa took to social media to announce her return to India for a captivating performance. Sharing a throwback picture, she wrote, “India, I’m coming back!! My trip at the start of this year was a beautiful reminder of how much I love this place. The warmth and energy I felt from everyone I met there was amazing, and I can’t wait to see you again to perform in November!!!!”

Meanwhile, in 2019, during her visit to the OnePlus Music Festival in India, Dua Lipa met Shah Rukh Khan. The music sensation even posed with King Khan for a photograph which the ‘Jawan’ star posted on his Instagram. SRK wrote, “Have decided to live by New Rules and who better to learn them from but Dua Lipa herself. What a charming and beautiful young lady & her voice. Wish her all my love. Dua if you can, try the steps I taught you on stage.”