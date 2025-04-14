Hanumankind takes Coachella by storm with Kerala beats

Coachella 2025 just got a major desi twist — and the internet can’t stop buzzing about it. Indian rapper Hanumankind lit up the iconic California music festival with an electrifying performance that beautifully fused modern rap with age-old Indian tradition.

Taking the stage alongside a Chenda Melam ensemble — a traditional percussion group from Kerala — he brought both ‘vibe’ and ‘vibrance’.

Advertisement

Dressed in traditional white Kerala attire, the percussionists thundered on their drums as Hanumankind (real name: Sooraj Cherukat) spit verses with unstoppable energy. Together, they created a sonic experience that felt both ancient and fresh — a cultural crossover that had the crowd roaring and social media exploding.

Advertisement

Clips from the performance have since gone viral, with fans from all over the world praising the unique blend of styles and the pride with which Hanumankind showcased his roots. Many called it one of the most memorable acts at this year’s festival, and it’s easy to see why.

But this was not the first time Hanumankind made global waves.

The 33-year-old rapper has been on a steady rise ever since his breakout hit “Big Dawgs”, which dropped in July 2024. The track, featuring rapper Kalmi, did more than just chart — it landed at #57 on the Billboard Hot 100, putting Indian hip-hop firmly on the international map.

And it’s not just music lovers who are paying attention.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave Hanumankind a special shout-out during the 120th edition of his monthly radio program ‘Mann Ki Baat’. The PM highlighted Hanumankind’s track “Run It Up” as a stellar example of Indian culture going global, particularly for its use of traditional martial arts like Kalaripayattu, Gatka, and Thang-Ta.

“Our traditional games are increasingly becoming part of mainstream culture,” Modi said, adding, “I congratulate Hanumankind for helping the world discover our martial arts through music.”

The music video for “Run It Up” is a stunning tribute to India’s diverse heritage. It combines thumping beats with striking visuals — warriors in motion, folk dance, and spiritual symbolism — giving a powerful nod to both past and present.