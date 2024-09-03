Jungkook becomes the first K-pop soloist to receive the BRIT Silver Certification in the UK

BTS’ Golden Maknae does it again! Jungkook has now achieved another historic milestone with his solo album, ‘GOLDEN’. The K-pop sensation has become the first Korean soloist to receive the prestigious BRIT Silver Certification in the UK.

On September 2, the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) announced that Jungkook’s debut solo album, ‘GOLDEN’, has been awarded the BRIT Silver Certification in the United Kingdom. The BPI bestows the Silver Certificate on albums once they reach 60,000 units sold. On the other hand, singles receive the Silver Certificate at 200,000 units. This new addition to the K-pop idol’s wall of fame is a historic milestone. With this achievement, Jungkook becomes the first-ever Korean soloist to earn the Silver Certification for an album in the UK.

Moreover, Jungkook is not only the proud recipient of the Silver Certificate for his album; his single “Seven” featuring Latto also received the recognition in 2023. Jungkook’s debut album as a soloist earned him widespread acclaim, with the track “Seven” charting at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 Songs chart. The album, ‘GOLDEN’, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

‘Golden’, the album by Jung Kook, is now #BRITcertified Silver pic.twitter.com/LCzNs4GnAV — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) August 30, 2024

Jungkook made his debut with the globally celebrated K-pop boy band BTS in 2013 alongside Jin, RM, Jimin, J-Hope, V, and Suga. He debuted as a soloist with ‘GOLDEN’ in 2023 and quickly captivated K-pop fans worldwide. Currently, Jungkook is serving his mandatory military service with the rest of the band members, except for Jin, who completed his service a few days ago.

Meanwhile, Jungkook is going to release his film ‘I AM STILL: JUNGKOOK’ soon. The upcoming release will chronicle the K-pop idol’s challenging journey towards making his debut as a soloist with ‘GOLDEN’. It features glimpses from live performances, interviews, and behind-the-scenes footage. Furthermore, Jungkook and Jimin’s travel series ‘Are You Sure?’ was recently released. In the show, the duo embark on adventures in New York, Jeju Island, and Sapporo. The series is currently streaming on Disney+.