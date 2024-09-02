ENHYPEN announces 2024 World Tour ‘WALK THE LINE’

There is good news for ENGENE, the ENHYPEN fandom! The K-pop boy band has announced their upcoming 2024 World Tour, ‘WALK THE LINE.’ The group’s agency, BELIFT LAB, revealed that the septet will kick off the tour on October 5.

The ‘WALK THE LINE’ tour will begin in Goyang, South Korea, on October 5 and 6. The septet is all set to captivate their fans with energetic performances. After their concerts in Korea, ENHYPEN will head to Japan for a dome tour. The Japanese leg will start with performances at Saitama’s Belluna Dome on November 9 and 10, followed by Fukuoka’s Mizuho PayPay Dome on December 28 and 29. The tour will conclude in Japan with electrifying shows at Osaka’s Kyocera Dome, scheduled for January 25 and 26.

Recently, the K-pop group also embarked on their FATE PLUS tour, setting the stage ablaze with their suave moves and electrifying music. The tour included five stops in Japan: Saitama, Fukuoka, Hiroshima, Aichi, and Miyagi.

These tours follow the group’s recent comeback with their second full-length album, ‘ROMANCE: UNTOLD.’ The septet achieved a career milestone with this album, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. Additionally, ENHYPEN reached 10 million followers, making them the most-followed K-pop group on the platform after BTS. ‘ROMANCE: UNTOLD’ features nine tracks, including the title track ‘XO’ (Only If You Say Yes) and its English version featuring JVKE, as well as ‘Moonstruck,’ ‘Your Eyes Only,’ ‘Hundred Broken Hearts,’ ‘Brought the Heat Back,’ ‘Paranormal,’ ‘Royalty,’ and ‘Highway 1009.’

ENHYPEN consists of Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon, and Ni-ki. The group made their debut on November 30, 2020, with their EP ‘Border: Day One.’

