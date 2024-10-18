BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars drop their catchy collab ‘APT’

BLINKs are feeling the ‘24K Magic’ in the air! BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars have dropped the music video of their collaborative track ‘APT.’ The track is part of Rosé’s solo album ‘Rosie.’ Filmed against a vibrant pink background, the track fuses the melodies and the upbeat voices of both music sensations. Featuring catchy lyrics, the song has layers of both fast-paced groovy lyrics and poetic lines.

Also Read: BTS’ Jin welcomes J-Hope as he completes his military service

Released on October 18, ‘APT’ opens with Rosé and Bruno standing side to side sporting matching leather jackets. As the BLAKCPINK songstress takes the singing lead, the ‘Finesse’ hitmaker flaunts his drumming skills with utmost finesse. The duo then come together to hum the catchy chorus as they dance their hearts out and just have fun. Rosé also stuns with her impressive drumming skills while Bruno strums an electric guitar.

Advertisement

Catch the music video here:

Before dropping the peppy track, the duo teased the collaboration via their social media handles. BLACKPINK’s Rosé shared a Polaroid image with Bruno Mars on her Instagram. In the caption she revealed, “The night I taught Bruno how to play a Korean drinking game.” Bruno also shared an adorable picture of him and Rosé from the same night, revealing an anecdote.

In the accompanying caption, Bruno disclosed, “So this was me hanging on for dear life after @roses_are_rosie introduced me to this Korean drinking game and got me saucy. Soon after, she tried to kiss me, and I was like “woah Rosie! what part of the game is this?” She was like, “I ain’t playin games wit you anymore lil boy! Big Rosie bout that BIDNESS!” Shaken, I replied “stop Rosie, I’m scared!” But other than that, super chill night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bruno Mars (@brunomars)



Previously, the K-pop icon teased the fans with the announcement of her full-length solo video. Taking to Instagram, Rosé announced the release date of her highly-awaited solo album. Titled ‘Rosie,’ the full-length album will drop on December 6, 2024. Sharing a photograph featuring her different personas, the BLACKPINK sensation wrote, “My first studio album “rosie” OUT DEC 6th. Physical pre-order is now live on rosesarerosie.com #rosie #dec6th.”