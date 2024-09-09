Jung Gun Joo’s agency responds to dating rumours with YouTuber Nam Seo Yeon

‘Extraordinary You’ actor Jung Gun Joo is being romantically linked to YouTuber Nam Seo Yeon. The rumours sparked on Instagram after the duo shared individual posts with striking resemblances. The fans dubbed it as ‘lovestagram’ and started speculating that the two were dating. However, clearing the air, Jung Gun Joo’s agency has issued a statement.

On September 9, Jung Gun Joo’s agency Saram Entertainment denied the actor’s dating rumour with the YouTuber, Nma Seo Yoon. Through OSEN, they issued, “The two are just close acquaintances.”

As reported by AllKpop, social media users started linking Jung Gun Joo, 29, and Nam Seo Yeon, 21, romantically on the basis of their Instagram posts. Fans connected the dots between a series of photos, highlighting that the duo were sporting matching outfits. Moreover, they emphasised the social media posts of the ‘Rebound’ actor and the YouTuber (known for her channel ‘SEOYEON’). They noted that the duo was possibly at the same location at the same time, going by the photographs. The set of pictures fuelled the speculation that the two were hanging out at the same chicken stew restaurant.

Born in 1995, Jung Gun Joo started his career in the entertainment industry with web dramas and music videos. In 2017, he made his debut with a feature in DAY6’s ‘I Like You’ music video. Subsequently, he starred in Naver web-drama ‘Flower Ever After.’ In 2019, he starred in a pivotal role in the hit drama ‘Extraordinary You.’ The drama was led by Kim Hye Yoon, Rowoon, and Lee Jae Wook. Additionally, his breakthrough role in the hit series paved his way in the K-drama scene.

Moving ahead, he expanded his filmography and starred in the 2020 drama ‘Oh My Baby.’ In 2021, he made a cameo appearance in the blockbuster drama ‘True Beauty’ and starred in ‘Monthly Magazine Home.’ Continuing his impressive streak of roles, Gun Joo’s last starred in the 2023 drama ‘The Secret Romantic Guest House.’ Meanwhile, he will be next seen in the upcoming drama ‘Check In Hanyang’ starring Bae In Hyuk and Kim Ji Eun. On the other hand, YouTuber Nam Seo Yeon was born in 2003. She boasts around 550,000 subscribers on her channel SEOYEON.