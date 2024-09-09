September Drama Brand Rankings: ‘Good Partner’ leads, ‘Love Next Door’ at No. 3

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed the anticipated brand reputation rankings for dramas for September. Top of the leaderboard is SBS’ legal ‘Good Partner’ starring Jang Nara and Nam Ji Hyun. At No. 2 is ‘Beauty and Mr Romantic’ with Jung Hae In and Jung So Min’s ‘Love Next Door’ coming in strong at No. 3.

The rankings are determined by following a thorough analysis of consumer participation, media coverage, and community awareness. Moreover, it takes into account- interaction, and viewership indexes of 19 popular K-dramas. Meanwhile, the analysis is done using the big data collected for the period ranging from August 8 to September 8.

The crown bearer for the month is Jang Nara and Nam Ji Hyun’s thrilling legal drama ‘Good Partner. It clinched the top position with an impressive reputation index of 11,915,392. The high-ranking phrases for ‘Good Partner’ were recorded as “Jang Nara”, “Nam Ji Hyun” and “Choi Yoo Na.” Moreover, the highest-ranking terms were “divorce”, “stand-alone” and “break up.” On the other hand, the positivity-negativity analysis report for the drama showed a score of 82.47 per cent positive reactions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SBS 드라마 공식계정 (@sbsdrama.official)



Following the legal drama is Im Soo Hyang and Ji Hyun Woo’s ‘Beauty and Mr. Romantic’ at No. 2. The coming-of-age drama grabbed the second position on the rankings list with a reputation index of 7,077,135. On the other hand, TVN’s romantic-comedy drama ‘Love Next Door’ which has taken over Netflix stands at No 3. The drama, led by Jung Hae In Jung So Min is currently running and has recorded a reputation index of 5,587,571.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tvN 드라마 공식 계정 (@tvn_drama)



Additionally, Kim Do Hoon, Son Hyun Joo, and Kim Myung Min’s ‘Your Honour’ has grabbed the fourth spot. The drama boasts a brand reputation index of 4,220,345. Next on the list, making it to the top 5 is Byun Yo Han’s suspense thriller ‘Black Out.’ It grabbed the 5th spot with a reputation index of 4,210,318.

Meanwhile, find the complete Drama Brand Reputation Rankings for September here:

Good Partner Beauty and Mr. Romantic Love Next Door Your Honor Black Out Su Ji and U Ri The Auditors The Frog The Tyrant Queen Woo Serendipity’s Embrace Perfect Family Snow White’s Revenge Romance in the House The Brave Yong Su Jeong “Bad Memory Eraser Cinderella at 2 AM Miran of the Junk Shop DNA Lover

