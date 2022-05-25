Juggy D pays tribute to 90s Southall sound with New Punjabi Song ‘UB1’

Singer Juggy D, along with the music producer Amit Rai and MC and Rapper Sting-A-Man pays tribute to the 90s critically acclaimed Southall sound, with their new song ‘UB1’, which is sometimes forgotten but always remembered in high esteem by Bhangra fans worldwide.

The accompanying video finds the trio cruising through the streets of UB1, their hometown, putting the iconic Southall Broadway back on the map in a fast-paced, retro-styled film directed by Whiz, mirroring the mood of the song, and escaping back to a nostalgic era in West London’s music history.

The singer says the main idea behind this song was to bring back that same feeling that the 90’s Southall sound used to have among the Bhangra fans.

“UB1 is the code of Southhall, which is just like a mini Punjab. You will find Punjabi foods and songs on the streets of Southhall, so for all those Punjabi fans who are always ready to shake on the Bhangra beat we have created this song.”

Juggy D is well known for his modern Bhangra style anthems like “NahinJeena” (2002), “Dance with You (NachnaTereNaal)” (2003), and “Sohniye” (2004).

The lyrics of the song are by ‘DILBAGH RAJPURA’ whereas the music is by AMIT RAI.

Here is the link to the song: