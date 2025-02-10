Jr NTR raves about Ed Sheeran performing ‘Chuttamalle’ in Bengaluru

Jr NTR, the popular Telugu actor, recently expressed his admiration for Ed Sheeran after the global music sensation performed the song “Chuttamalle” in Telugu at his Bengaluru concert.

The track, which is a romantic hit from the film ‘Devara’, features Jr NTR in the lead role alongside actress Janhvi Kapoor.

The song’s sweet melody and chemistry between the two stars became a fan favorite.

Jr NTR took to Instagram to share a video of Sheeran’s heartfelt rendition of the song, writing, “Music has no boundaries and you proved it again, Ed Sheeran! Hearing you sing ‘Chuttamalle’ in Telugu is truly special.” The actor’s post quickly gained attention, with Janhvi Kapoor also re-sharing it to express her joy in hearing the song performed by Sheeran.

The Bengaluru audience got to see a magical moment when Shilpa Rao joined Sheeran on stage. She is the original singer of the track. The duo’s performance left the crowd mesmerized.

Sheeran, who is currently on an India tour, has already performed in Hyderabad and Chennai. His Chennai concert saw a historic collaboration with music legend AR Rahman, where the two performed a rendition of the classic song “Urvashi,” much to the delight of fans.

Ahead of his Bengaluru show, Sheeran also met Rahman and his son, AR Ameen, in a private encounter.

Rahman shared pictures of the meeting on Instagram. He showed Sheeran engaging with Rahman’s music console and capturing moments behind the scenes, captioning them, “Photos by Ed Sheeran.”

Ed Sheeran’s India tour is far from over. He is going to take the stage in Shillong and Delhi NCR in the coming days.