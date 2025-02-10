Ed Sheeran and Shilpa Rao charm Bengaluru with ‘Chuttamalle’ performance

Ed Sheeran delivered an unforgettable performance in Bengaluru on Sunday, captivating the audience as part of his ‘+ – = / x’ India tour. Known for his chart-topping hits like ‘Perfect’ and ‘Photograph’, Sheeran went the extra mile during this concert by performing a Telugu song, ‘Chuttamalle’, from Jr NTR’s upcoming film ‘Devara’. The highlight of the night came when Shilpa Rao, the original artist behind the song, joined Ed Sheeran on stage.

Together, they performed a flawless duet, with Sheeran impressing the crowd by nailing the Telugu lyrics. The audience’s enthusiasm was palpable.

After the performance, Ed Sheeran took to Instagram to express his admiration for Shilpa Rao, writing, “Obsessed with @shilparao’s voice for the last while, a real privilege to share the stage tonight, and learn a new language!”

However, the day wasn’t without its challenges for Sheeran. Before the concert, he attempted an impromptu street performance on Church Street, a popular spot in Bengaluru, the local police halted it.

A viral video showed Sheeran starting his performance before the police intervened and unplugged the speakers, bringing the session to an abrupt stop. The incident quickly caught the attention of fans and the media, with many expressing disappointment over the interruption.

Bengaluru’s Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shekar T Tekkannanavar, clarified the situation, explaining that Sheeran’s team had requested permission for the street performance, but it was denied due to concerns over the area’s heavy foot traffic.

“Church Street is very crowded, so we could not allow the event,” Tekkannanavar stated, addressing the issue.

Sheeran’s India tour has already seen remarkable moments, including his collaboration with music legend A.R. Rahman in Chennai, where they performed a rendition of the classic song ‘Urvashi’ to an ecstatic crowd.

Sheeran also spent time with Rahman and his son, A.R. Ameen, before the concert, with Rahman sharing pictures of their meeting on Instagram.

After performances in Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru, Sheeran’s tour is going to continue in Shillong and Delhi NCR.