Ed Sheeran on Bengaluru busking halt: “We had permission”

British singer Ed Sheeran has spoken out after his surprise street performance on Bengaluru Church Street was abruptly stopped by the police. Clarifying the situation, Sheeran stated that he and his team had received prior approval to perform at the spot.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Sheeran shared a message on his story, writing, “We had permission to busk, by the way. Hence, us playing in that exact spot was planned out beforehand. It wasn’t just us randomly turning up. All good though. See you at the show tonight x.”

Advertisement

The incident occurred when the singer began performing his hit song ‘Shape of You’ on Church Street. However, before he could finish, the Bengaluru police intervened, citing lack of authorization and disconnecting the cables.

Advertisement

DCP Central Bengaluru, Shekar T. Tekkannanavar, explained why the performance was halted. “Chetan, a member of the organizing team, approached me for permission to hold the concert on Church Street. I declined, stating that the area is already heavily congested. The High Court has also issued orders for evacuations in that area, so we did not permit Ed Sheeran to perform. That is why he was asked to vacate the place,” he said.

Despite the disruption, Ed Sheeran remains focused on his India tour, and he is going to perform in Bengaluru on Sunday night, having already entertained fans in Hyderabad and Chennai. In Chennai, he surprised audiences by collaborating with legendary composer AR Rahman for a special performance of ‘Urvashi’.

Before the concert, Sheeran also spent time with Rahman and his son, AR Ameen. Rahman later shared photos of their meeting on Instagram, playfully captioning them, “Photos by Ed Sheeran.”

After Bengaluru, the ‘Perfect’ singer will take his tour to Shillong and Delhi NCR in the coming days.