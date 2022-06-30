John & Arjun’s killer ‘dialoguebaazi’ from Ek Villain Returns trailer hooks the audience

Ek Villain Returns trailer: ‘Ek Villain Returns’ starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria is a much-awaited film as it is the sequel to the 2014 hit franchise ‘Ek Villain’ featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles.

Building up suspense among the fans, the action-packed trailer for the film was dropped on Thursday. The trailer opens with JD Chakravarthy giving us a short recap of the villainy that took place in the first film and we are instantly thrown into the new universe where there is a killer on the loose, killing women who won’t reciprocate their stalker’s love.

The trailer then showcases the respective love stories of Arjun Kapoor-Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani-John Abraham. It is difficult to comprehend who the real villain of the story is since both John and Arjun are the heroes of their tales. Another twist at the end of the trailer suggests that Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani might as well be the real villains. Seems like we will have to wait for the film’s release to know the answer to that question.

There is also a reprised version of ‘Galliyan’ in the trailer. The song became quite popular after the first film in 2014. Ankit Tiwari, Tanishk Bagchi, Kaushik-Guudu have given the music in the film.