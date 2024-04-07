Disha Patani sends birthday love to Jackie Chan

On his 70th birthday, the iconic Jackie Chan received a heartfelt shoutout from actress Disha Patani, who fondly referred to him as her ‘superhero’. Sharing a cherished memory on her Instagram stories, Disha posted a snapshot alongside the martial arts legend, expressing her admiration with the words, “70 years young. Happy birthday to my superhero and living legend… Taguu.” Alongside a portrait of Chan, she added, “Nobody like you.”

Their camaraderie dates back to their collaboration in the 2017 action-adventure flick ‘Kung Fu Yoga’, where Disha portrayed the role of Ashmita, an Indian professor, opposite Jackie Chan’s character, Jack, an archaeology professor. The film, which also featured Sonu Sood and Amyra Dastur, remains a memorable milestone in both their careers.

Currently, Disha is engrossed in the filming of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ in Italy, sharing glimpses of her experience with fans on social media. Battling chilly winds on the beach sets, she recently treated followers to a “Italy photo dump”, featuring her co-star Prabhas. However, the movie’s release, scheduled for May 9, faces uncertainty due to clashes with upcoming elections.

Notably, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ isn’t the only film affected by the election frenzy. Vishwak Sen’s ‘Gangs of Godavari’ also encountered a scheduling hiccup, prompting the makers to postpone its release to May 17. The announcement, made by Sitara Entertainments, teased audiences with promises of a gritty tale from the Godavari region, accompanied by the hashtag #GOGOnMay17th.

With the upcoming general elections looming large, spanning seven phases starting from April 19, the entertainment industry braces for potential disruptions in release schedules. As political fervor grips the nation, cinephiles and voters alike await the unfolding drama both on-screen and off, with the final vote count slated for June 4.