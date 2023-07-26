Jimmy Sheirgill’s best movies and shows

Jimmy Sheirgill, often hailed as a versatile actor, has captivated audiences with numerous remarkable performances in both movies and shows. He embarked on his acting journey in 1996, and since then, there has been no looking back for him. Though it’s challenging to encompass his entire filmography, here are some of Jimmy Sheirgill’s most notable movies and shows:

Jimmy Sheirgill Best Movies:

1. Mohabbatein (2000) – In this romantic drama, he portrayed the character of Karan, displaying his acting prowess alongside a stellar ensemble cast that included Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aishwarya Rai.

2. Maachis (1996) – It marked his debut on-screen. In this critically acclaimed 1996 Indian period political thriller film written and directed by Gulzar, he portrayed the role of Kripal Singh, leaving a lasting impact on the audience.

3. Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster (2011) – In this gripping thriller, he portrayed a royal character with unwavering conviction. The film is an Indian romantic thriller directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, and it also stars Mahi Gill and Randeep Hooda in prominent roles.

4. A Wednesday! (2008) – His powerful performance as a police officer in this intense thriller earned him widespread acclaim. The film, set between 2 pm and 6 pm on a Wednesday, also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Anupam Kher.

5. Tanu Weds Manu (2011) – In this romantic comedy, he portrayed the character of Raja Awasthi, showcasing his versatility as an actor. The film boasts an ensemble cast including R. Madhavan, Kangana Ranaut, Jimmy Sheirgill, Eijaz Khan, Swara Bhaskar, and Deepak Dobriyal.

Jimmy Sheirgill Best Shows:

1. Rangbaaz (2018) – In this action-packed web series, he delivered an impressive performance as Jairam Godara. “Rangbaaz” is an Indian web series set against the rustic backdrop of Gorakhpur in the 1990s.

2. Your Honor (2020) – In this gripping legal drama, he played the lead role of Bishan Khosla, a judge entangled in a moral dilemma. “Your Honor” is an Indian thriller drama streaming television series, directed by Eeshwar Nivas.

3. Collar Bomb (2021) – In this tense thriller, he portrayed a cop tasked with investigating a high-stakes hostage situation. “Collar Bomb” is a 2021 Indian Hindi-language action thriller film directed by Dnyanesh Zoting.