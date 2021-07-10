Actor Jimmy Sheirgill misses the bustle of film promotions amidst lockdown.

“I miss going out for film promotions. It’s great fun when you can actually go and interact with people in public,” Jimmy told IANS.

“There is a lot of fun attached to promotions, as everybody is together having a good time. At times, actors become too serious talking about their film and the other actor cheers up the scene. These are moments that are lived outside the film set,” said Jimmy, who has acted in around 75 Hindi films over the last two decades along with a few of Punjabi films.

He added: “I like going out for promotions. We work so hard while making a film that we miss out on the fun of it. Even though promotions are very hectic — you have to cover two cities in a day — but, the real fun happens during the promotions,” signed off Jimmy.

Jimmy stars in the thriller film “Collar Bomb”, which had an OTT release on Friday. He is cast as cop in the film that also has Asha Negi and Rajshri Deshpande in important roles.