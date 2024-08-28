Ji Chan Wook is brutal and fearless in ‘Queen Woo’ stills

South Korean star Ji Chang Wook, known for excelling in roles that showcase his fighter side, is once again set to wield a weapon. He has previously starred in action-packed dramas like ‘The K2’, ‘Bad and Crazy’, and ‘Healer’. Ji Chang Wook will next appear in the highly anticipated historical drama ‘Queen Woo’. He will share the screen with Kim Moo Yeol, Jung Yu Mi, Lee Soo Hyuk, Park Ji Hwan, and others. Ahead of the premiere, the makers have released snippets of Ji Chang Wook’s character, sparking fans’ curiosity.

On August 28, TVING released stills of Ji Chang Wook from the upcoming drama. The actor will portray the King of Goguryeo, Go Na Mu, who marries Queen Woo, played by Jeon Jong Seo. Although the couple shares a loving relationship, it becomes strained when the Queen’s relative initiates a rebellion against him. Following the King’s unexpected death, the Queen strives to protect her throne and her people. Meanwhile, the stills reveal various facets of the character, from wielding a sword on the battlefield to ruling his land.

In the glimpses, Ji Chang Wook exudes a commanding presence and charisma with his cold demeanor. Furthermore, his nonchalant attitude and piercing gaze underscore the power he holds, heightening fans’ expectations.

The upcoming period drama ‘Queen Woo’ will chronicle the life of Queen Woo, who ruled Goguryeo. Born in 160 AD, she was the first woman to become a queen twice. After the death of her husband, King Gogukcheon (Go Na Mu) of Goguryeo, a battle among five tribes ensued. They sought a new king to be seated on the throne within 24 hours to establish their power. To protect her family and tribe, Queen Woo married her late husband’s brother, Go Yeon U. During her time, Queen Woo maintained supreme power, and was lauded for it.

Meanwhile, Jung Se Kyo has directed the drama. Lee Byeong Hak has penned the screenplay. ‘Queen Woo’ will premiere on August 29, with Part 2 scheduled for release on September 12. Furthermore, The historical drama will consist of eight episodes and will stream on TVING. The international premiere date and platform hasn’t been disclosed.